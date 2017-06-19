Euronext today announced several innovating measures to facilitate market access for mid-caps. The new measures will take effect on 19 June 2017, and confirm Euronext’s role as a financing partner for European businesses at each step of their development.
Simpler market names
Euronext market names will be changed for easier identification and definition of its listing and service offering towards issuers:
A springboard to listing for start-ups and fast-growing SMEs
Euronext is opening a new compartment called Euronext Access+. Designed for both start-ups and SMEs, Euronext Access+ will help them make a smooth transition and acclimatisation to other Euronext markets, notably in terms of investor communications and transparency. This new compartment, which is part of Euronext Access, will be a springboard to other Euronext markets. Companies admitted to trading on Euronext Access+ will be given additional assistance and their shares will benefit from greater visibility.
Companies can apply for listing on this new compartment as long as they comply with the following criteria:
Enhanced role for Listing Sponsors
Euronext is strengthening the role played by Listing Sponsors to further improve the involvement and support available to mid-caps as they list:
Innovative measures to promode tradings of mid-caps
Euronext is launching a new market model dedicated to mid-caps and aimed at enhancing their liquidity.
Stéphane Boujnah, Chairman of the Managing Board and CEO, Euronext N.V., said: “Euronext’s mission is to power capital markets to finance the real economy. That means constantly adapting our exchanges and our services in order to meet the needs of European companies. To make things simpler and clearer, we have decided to bring together all the exchanges we operate under a single brand and a single name: Euronext. Updating our brand identity is the outcome of discussions we initiated with stakeholders in the European financial centres where we operate. Any business grows by focusing on the next step in its development. We are convinced that Euronext’s exchanges and services offer excellent solutions for each step in financing the growth of European companies.”
Updated operating rules governing Alternext/Euronext Growth and Easynext/Euronext Access as well as the launch of Euronext Block are subject to the approval of regulators. Euronext Access and Euronext Growth will remain Multilateral Trading Facilities.
