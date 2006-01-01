Euronext launches a European Tech SME initiative beyond its core domestic markets, opening offices in four new countries – Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland – and deploying teams on the ground to work collaboratively with local ecosystems...
Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, announced today the opening of new offices in five European cities outside its core markets – in Germany (Frankfurt, Munich), Italy (Milan), Spain (Madrid) and Switzerland (Zurich) – to assist Tech companies in developing their business on a greater scale through capital markets. The countries were selected for their growth opportunities in the Tech sector.
Recent record-breaking years have demonstrated that Europe is becoming a critical location for pioneering innovations. To make Europe a world-wide hub for innovation, Euronext is committed to help bridge the late-stage funding gap, an ongoing obstacle for European Tech SMEs wanting to grow at a global level. Euronext also offers a solution to the liquidity gap faced by business angels and venture capitalists eager to have an attractive capital markets option in Europe to sell their investments in European Tech companies.
Euronext will leverage its expertise and the initiatives successfully implemented in its core domestic markets in recent years. With currently more than 330 listed companies operating in Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Cleantech and Life Sciences, representing a consolidated market capitalisation of more than €50bn, Euronext has the largest number of Tech SMEs in Europe and stands as the world’s largest listing venue for Medtech and second largest for Biotech. Well underway to becoming the reference listing venue for Tech companies in Europe, Euronext has had more than 80 Tech companies go public on its markets since 2014, of which eight were from the four new countries in Europe.
Euronext’s representatives [1] in the new European countries will use their strong expertise and local networks to help entrepreneurs better explore their financing options, and assist with access to capital markets. They will be supported by a new European team of analytics and communication experts. The newly appointed team is committed to working cooperatively with all the local ecosystem players.
In the coming months, Euronext will extend the following Tech initiatives into the four new countries:
In 2018, Euronext will deploy two new programmes specifically for European Tech SMEs [2]:
Stéphane Boujnah, Chairman of the Managing Board and CEO of Euronext, said: “Consistent with Euronext’s Agility for Growth strategy, we aim to leverage our expertise in successfully financing Tech companies, developed in our four core markets over recent years, to serve selected dynamic markets in Europe. We believe that Euronext is well positioned to support local Tech SME leaders across the continent to bridge funding and liquidity gaps, and contribute to making Europe a global hub for innovation and growth.”
Next Finance , September 5
[1] Consult their biographies on: https://tech.euronext.com/en/tech-hub.
[2] “Get to know your investors” and “Trade & Leverage” programmes are only applicable to Tech issuers based in non-domestic Euronext markets.
The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)
|News Feed
|Jobs & Internships
|Trainings