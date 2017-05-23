Euronext today announces it has completed the acquisition of c.90% of FastMatch, the fastest growing Electronic Communication Network (“ECN”) in the spot foreign exchange market, after having received regulatory and anti-trust approvals. This follows the announcement of 23 May 2017 on the signing of the agreement with the existing shareholders of FastMatch.

Consistent with Euronext’s “Agility for Growth” strategy, this transaction diversifies Euronext’s top line, accelerates its growth profile and allows the group to extend its “best execution” value proposition to an additional asset class.