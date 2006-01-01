Private Markets

Founded in 2002, Gözlem has established itself as one of the main food testing laboratories in the country, and has strong relationships in the national food and beverage industry. The company employs 124 staff, and operates 1 large laboratory in Istanbul, as well as internal laboratories at 13 client sites in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir regions.

The acquisition of Gözlem provides Eurofins with a strong platform to accelerate the roll-out of its capabilities to serve the thriving food and beverage industry, which at almost 19% of GDP, remains a key trading sector [1] in Turkey. In return, Gözlem will be able to leverage Eurofins’ network capabilities and unequalled tests portfolio to accelerate its market share expansion and secure market leadership in the fastest-growing regions of Turkey.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: “The acquisition of Gözlem is another demonstration of our commitment to continuously reinforce our market leadership in the EMEA region. We are looking forward to strengthening Gözlem’s market position by giving it access to the full range of services and capabilities of the Eurofins Group.”