ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record of US$4.168 trillion at the end of first half of 2017, according to ETFGI’s June 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

The Global ETF/ETP industry had 6,965 ETFs/ETPs, with 13,125 listings, assets of US$4.168 trillion, from 328 providers listed on 70 exchanges in 56 countries.

“Equity markets have performed well in the first half of 2017: the S&P 500 gained 9.34%, international equity markets outside the US were up 14.27% and emerging markets were up 16.69%. Political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI.

ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered a record amount of US$63.57 Bn in net inflows in June and a record level of US$347.70 Bn in year to date net inflows. At this point last year there were net inflows of just US$123.55 Bn.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered a record level of US$41.15 Bn in net inflows in June, bringing year to date net inflows to a level of US$242.69 Bn, which is much greater than the net inflows of US$15.81 Bn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs have gathered a record level of US$17.17 Bn in net inflows in June, growing year to date net inflows to a record level of US$80.96 Bn, which is greater than the same period last year which saw net inflows of US$67.98 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of US$1.34 Bn in June. Year to date, net inflows are at US$7.29 Bn, which is significantly less than the net inflows of US$26.31 Bn gathered over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in June with US$28.83 Bn, followed by Vanguard with US$13.38 Bn and SPDR ETFs with US$6.68 Bn net inflows.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with US$140.84 Bn which is above the US$137.90 Bn gathered in all of 2016, followed by Vanguard with US$82.31 Bn and Schwab ETFs with US$13.39 Bn net inflows.