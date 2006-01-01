The Global ETF/ETP industry had 6,889 ETFs/ETPs, with 12,970 listings, assets of US$4.103 trillion, from 313 providers listed on 68 exchanges in 55 countries at the end of May 2017.

“The performance of US equities was mixed in May. The S&P 500 gained 1.41% while smaller cap equities declined 2.31%. S&P 500 Growth was up 2.83% while the S&P 500 Value index declined 0.32%. In the US Information Technology and Utilities were May’s top performing sectors, both up 4%. Energy was the worst performer, down by 3%. International equity markets performed well in May with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI and the S&P Emerging BMI were up 4% and 2%, respectively.

Political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, the U.K. election, North Korea is still an area of concern and the potential Italian election later this year is raising concerns similar to those raised before the French election.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI.

ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered record net inflows of US$48.26 Bn in May marking the 40th consecutive month of net inflows. Year to date, a record US$283.91 Bn in net new assets have been gathered. At this point last year there were net inflows of US$91.45 Bn.

In May 2017, equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with US$33.09 Bn, followed by fixed income ETFs/ETPs with US$13.77 Bn, while commodity ETFs/ETPs experienced net outflows of US$1.22 Bn.

YTD through end of May 2017, ETFs/ETPs have seen net inflows of US$283.91 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows YTD with US$201.37 Bn, followed by fixed income ETFs/ETPs with US$63.74 Bn, and commodity ETFs/ETPs with US$5.95 Bn.

The assets in iShares ETFs/ETPs have surpassed the US$1.5 trillion milestone reaching US$1.519 trillion as of the end of May 2017.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF inflows in May with US$22.52 Bn, followed by Vanguard with US$15.67 Bn and Schwab ETFs with US$2.35 Bn net inflows.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF inflows YTD with US$111.17 Bn, followed by Vanguard with US$68.76 Bn and Schwab ETFs with US$11.56 Bn net inflows.