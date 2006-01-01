ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally broke through the US$4 trillion milestone at the end of April 2017, according to preliminary data from ETFGI’s April 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report.

The Global ETF/ETP industry had 6,835 ETFs/ETPs, with 12,892 listings, assets of US$4.002 trillion, from 313 providers listed on 68 exchanges in 56 countries at the end of April 2017.

“Investors continued to favour equities over fixed income and commodities as equity markets performed positively in April. The S&P 500 was up 1%, international equity markets outside the US and emerging markets were both up 2% in April. Investors were captivated by a closely-fought first round of the French elections during April,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered record net inflows of US$37.94 Bn in April marking the 39th consecutive month of net inflows. Year to date, a record US$235.21 Bn in net new assets have been gathered. At this point last year there were net inflows of US$81.01 Bn.

In April, equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with US$27.75 Bn, followed by fixed income ETFs/ETPs with US$10.78 Bn, while commodity ETFs/ETPs experienced net outflows of US$1.28 Bn.

YTD through end of April 2017, ETFs/ETPs have seen net inflows of US$235.21 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows YTD with US$167.42 Bn, followed by fixed income ETFs/ETPs with US$49.97 Bn, and commodity ETFs/ETPs with US$7.59 Bn.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in April with US$23.94 Bn, followed by Vanguard with US$10.29 Bn and Schwab ETFs with US$2.53 Bn net inflows.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with US$89.30 Bn, followed by Vanguard with US$53.10 Bn and Nomura AM with US$10.23 Bn net inflows.