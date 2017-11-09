The business being sold comprises all the European operations excluding the ETF platform. The business being sold to WisdomTree has $17.6* billion of AUM spread across 307 products, including the flagship gold products PHAU and GBS. The business has a comprehensive range of commodity, currency and short-and-leveraged products and more than 50 dedicated staff.

WisdomTree and ETF Securities will work to ensure that integration is seamless and expect no change to the current high standards of service and operations experienced by our customers and partners.

The sale is subject to regulatory approval and is currently anticipated to close in late Q1 2018.

Graham Tuckwell, Founder and Chairman of ETF Securities, comments: “We are pleased to be selling our European exchange-traded commodity, currency and short-and-leverage business to WisdomTree and to become the largest shareholder in the company. I believe this combination creates a uniquely positioned firm which will flourish in the years ahead, continuing to deliver huge value for customers and stakeholders. ETF Securities has a strong cultural fit with WisdomTree as both firms have been built from scratch by teams who have worked closely together for many years and who show an entrepreneurial spirit in seeking to deliver innovative and market leading products for their customers.”

Mark Weeks, the UK CEO of ETF Securities says: “This transaction creates a leading independent global ETP provider which is well positioned to compete in the rapidly growing European ETP market. We have complementary expertise, product ranges and customer networks. We both continue to challenge the status quo to provide customers with a range of differentiated products. In this industry customers want and value firms like ours, which provide broader choice.”