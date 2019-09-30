People Moves

The appointments took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting in Paris on 29 March and these are:

Sebastián Albella-Amigo, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, Spain; and

Birgitte Søgaard Holm, Finanstilsynet, Denmark.

The new members will serve a 2½ year mandate until 30 September 2019. A third appointment to fill the final vacant position is expected to be made shortly.

The outgoing members are:

Cyril Roux, Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), Ireland;

Gérard Rameix, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), France; and

Marek Szuszkiewicz, Komisja Nadzoru Finanswego (KNF), Poland

The Management Board, chaired by Steven Maijoor, Chair of ESMA, is responsible for ensuring that the Authority carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. The Management Board now consists of: