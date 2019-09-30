http://www.next-finance.net/en
People Moves

ESMA appoints new members to its Management Board

The European Securities and Markets Authority has appointed two new members to its Management Board to replace two out of the three outgoing members whose mandates end on 31 March.

The appointments took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting in Paris on 29 March and these are:

  • Sebastián Albella-Amigo, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, Spain; and
  • Birgitte Søgaard Holm, Finanstilsynet, Denmark.

The new members will serve a 2½ year mandate until 30 September 2019. A third appointment to fill the final vacant position is expected to be made shortly.

The outgoing members are:

  • Cyril Roux, Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), Ireland;
  • Gérard Rameix, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), France; and
  • Marek Szuszkiewicz, Komisja Nadzoru Finanswego (KNF), Poland

The Management Board, chaired by Steven Maijoor, Chair of ESMA, is responsible for ensuring that the Authority carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. The Management Board now consists of:

  • Steven Maijoor, European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA);
  • Sebastian Albella-Amigo, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Spain;
  • Birgitte Søgaard Holm, Finanstilsynet (FSA), Denmark.
  • Elisabeth Roegele, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), Germany;
  • Klaus Kumpfmüller, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA), Austria; and
  • Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, Comissão do mercado de valores mobiliários (CMVM), Portugal.

Next Finance , April 3

