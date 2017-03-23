A bond tender offer for a total amount of 700 million euros was launched simultaneously on 7 outstanding bonds and will be closed on March 23, 2017. These two transactions will enable the group to reduce the average cost of its debt while at the same time extend its duration.

The bond has two tranches: a 7-year tranche of €700 million with a 0.875% annual coupon, and a 11-year tranche of €800 million with a 1,5 % annual coupon. The average coupon amounts to 1.20 % for a 9.1 years average duration.

The proceeds of the bond will be used to finance renewable energy projects such as wind and solar farms, hydroelectric plants, energy efficiency projects and natural resources preservation projects.

To be eligible, projects financed must meet a number of environmental and social criteria in eight areas : fight against climate change and the conservation of the natural resources, environmental management, biodiversity, dialogue with stakeholders, business ethics, human rights, responsible procurement and health and safety. These criteria were developed by ENGIE, reviewed by Vigeo Eiris and are published on ENGIE website.

Bond issue proceeds will be allocated according to a specific traceability procedure that will be verified by an external audit firm. In the spirit of continuous improvement and contribution to best practices, the Group took on the occasion of this Green Bond as an opportunity to further commit on the reporting and the transparency of the allocation process.