On 20 January 2017, EDF (AA JCR / A- S&P / A3 Moody’s / A- Fitch) successfully raised JPY137 billion, i.e. around EUR1.1 billion, through a senior bond issuance in 4 tranches on the Japanese market (“Samurai bonds”):
The 20-year bond represents the longest maturity ever issued on the Samurai market.
The participation in the transaction of a very large number of Japanese investors further contributes towards the Group’s investor base diversification policy.
With the issuance of two green tranches totaling JPY26 billion dedicated to the financing of its renewable investments, EDF opens the Samurai Green market and continues to participate actively in the development of Green Bonds as financing instruments of the energy transition.
