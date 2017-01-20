›  News 
EDF raises ¥137bn, i.e. around €1.1bn, with the largest “Samurai” bonds issuance of 10+ year maturity

  • Samurai senior bond issuance of ¥137bn in 4 tranches of 10, 12, 15 and 20-year maturity
  • First public Samurai Green Bonds

On 20 January 2017, EDF (AA JCR / A- S&P / A3 Moody’s / A- Fitch) successfully raised JPY137 billion, i.e. around EUR1.1 billion, through a senior bond issuance in 4 tranches on the Japanese market (“Samurai bonds”):

  • JPY107.9 billion bond, with a 10-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 1.088%
  • JPY19.6 billion green bond, with a 12-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 1.278%
  • JPY6.4 billion green bond, with a 15-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 1.569%
  • JPY3.1 billion bond, with a 20-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 1.870%

The 20-year bond represents the longest maturity ever issued on the Samurai market.

The participation in the transaction of a very large number of Japanese investors further contributes towards the Group’s investor base diversification policy.

With the issuance of two green tranches totaling JPY26 billion dedicated to the financing of its renewable investments, EDF opens the Samurai Green market and continues to participate actively in the development of Green Bonds as financing instruments of the energy transition.

Next Finance , January 23

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

