Private Markets

Dimebox offers its customers a white-label full-service payment gateway to take control of all their payments, providing them with tools to increase automation and reduce costs. The investment will enable the growth of the company as well as the extension of the platform capabilities.

Raymundo Leefmans, CEO and co-founder of Dimebox: “With a team of international payment experts we have built a platform to address issues that financial institutions have struggled with for some time. Future-proof and easy-to-integrate payment technology all in one place. Our inhouse built platform offers a variety of modules that can be leveraged independently as well as in a full-stack acquiring solution - modules that are otherwise offered by different suppliers. As a result, the Dimebox service can be adjusted to provide the highest level of automation, increase conversion and decrease (operational) costs significantly.”

“At BillPro we are constantly looking for ways to use innovative technology to better serve our global customers and stream-line their payment process,” said Daria Rippingale, CEO of the BillPro Group. “Our partnership with Dimebox will give us access to the latest acquiring processing technology, helping us to expand in Europe.”