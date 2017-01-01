People Moves

In this new role, Pflaum will manage a dedicated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) team responsible for the further integration of Deutsche AM’s ESG capabilities into its investment processes and growing its client offerings across its Active, Alternatives and Passive businesses. The existing ESG thematic research and governance teams will report to her.

Pflaum will continue in her role as EMEA Head of Equities for Deutsche AM, and will be joined by Britta Weidenbach who will become EMEA Co-Head of Equities effective January 1, 2017. Pflaum will also become a member of the Management Board of Deutsche Asset Management Investment GmbH representing Deutsche AM’s Equity and Equity Trading businesses.

Pflaum joined Deutsche AM in 1999, and prior to her current role served as Co-Head of Global Research and Global Head of Small & Mid Cap Equities. Weidenbach is currently Head of European Equities and has also been with Deutsche AM since 1999. She has managed European equity funds since 2001.

Nicolas Moreau, Head of Deutsche Asset Management and Member of the Deutsche Bank Management Board, said: “Deutsche AM has recognised the importance of ESG within its investment approach for many years. We are proud to have been amongst the early signatories to the UN supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2008. It is important we build on this heritage, and use our expertise to help clients who want support in this important investment area."

“I am delighted that someone of Petra Pflaum’s capabilities will take on this important position as CIO for Responsible Investments and member of the Management Board for Deutsche Asset Management Investment GmbH, and that Britta Weidenbach will join her as EMEA Co-Head of Equities. Both are outstanding talents who have held a number of leadership roles over many years within Deutsche AM.”