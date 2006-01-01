Each of the Desjardins ETFs listed in the table below has closed the initial offering of units, and those units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today. Two more Desjardins ETFs, Desjardins Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF and Desjardins Emerging Markets Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF, are also anticipated to commence trading thereafter during the second quarter of 2017.

"The launch of the Desjardins ETFs represents the next step in the evolution of our offering of global investment solutions. The full suite of Desjardins ETFs include four fixed income funds, one preferred share fund and four multifactor-controlled volatility funds that take into account the analysis of six factors" says Nicolas Richard, Chief Executive Officer of DGAM.

DGAM can count on teams of specialists operating in several asset classes and stands out for its innovation and rigor. Mr. Richard states that the launch of three categories of ETF allows DGAM to increasingly diversify its offerings and to meet the evolving needs of its clients and partners through securities traded on the stock markets.

Here is a list of the seven Desjardins ETFs that will commence trading on the TSX today, as well as their corresponding ticker symbols and management fees:

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (Ticker TSX: DCU) The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a broad Canadian bond index. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Canadian Bond Universe TR Index, net of fees and expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian investment-grade fixed income securities issued in the Canadian market, including government, quasi-government and corporate bonds.

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (Ticker TSX: DCS) The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a broad Canadian bond index with a short-term average maturity. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Short-Term Canadian Bond Universe TR Index, net of fees and expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in short-term Canadian investment-grade fixed income securities issued in the Canadian market, including government, quasi-government and corporate short term bonds.

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (Ticker TSX: DCC) The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a diversified short term Canadian corporate bond index, which Index is divided into five groupings with staggered maturities. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond TR Index, net of fees and expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in corporate bonds issued in the Canadian market, with an effective term to maturity between one and six years.

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF (Ticker TSX: DCG) The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a selected short term Canadian government bond index, which Index is divided into five groupings with staggered maturities. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Government Bond TR Index, net of fees and expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in investment-grade government bonds issued in the Canadian market, with an effective term to maturity between one and six years.

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF (Ticker TSX: DCP) The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a Canadian preferred shares index. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Canadian Rate Reset Preferred Share TR Index, net of fees and expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in preferred shares listed on the TSX.

Desjardins Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF (Ticker TSX: DFC) The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a Canadian multifactor-controlled volatility equity index. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Scientific Beta Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility Index, net of fees and expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian equity securities.

Desjardins USA Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF (Ticker TSX: DFU) The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a U.S. multifactor-controlled volatility equity index. Currently, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Scientific Beta USA Multifactor-Controlled Volatility Index, net of fees and expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in U.S. equity securities.