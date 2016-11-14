People Moves

Based in New York, Christopher joins Instinet from Folger Hill Asset Management, where he was a portfolio manager overseeing all investments for the firm’s Global Technology Funds. Prior to that, he was Co-Manager and Senior Analyst for CDP Global Asset Management with a focus on TMT.

He previously held roles in equity research at ThinkEquity, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. “Christopher’s buy-side experience will offer a valuable perspective as we continue to focus on providing clients with an insightful, boutique-style research offering. Christopher’s contribution will give us the opportunity to further expand the coverage footprint of what is already a strong, alpha-generating platform in the Americas,” said Mark Govoni, President, Instinet, LLC.

On November 14, 2016, Instinet, LLC integrated the U.S. Equity Research and Research Sales team from Nomura Securities International into its market-leading cash equities platform, creating a multi-sector, boutique research offering. Instinet’s and Nomura’s execution clients continue to have seamless access to both Instinet’s U.S. and Nomura’s research offerings globally.