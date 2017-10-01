People Moves

Solactive, which is about to celebrate its tenth anniversary, has grown to be one of the market leaders in the indexing industry, calculating over 4000 indices and serving more than 350 clients globally. As at January 2017, approximately 250 ETFs were linked to indices calculated by the company. The arrival of Christian Vollmuth is the latest addition to a series of key hires made in the past months that have seen senior managers from notable companies join Solactive as part of the company’s growth strategy.

Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive AG, said: “In a bid to strengthen our position as leading index providers, we are constantly seeking to capture the opportunities arising from the changing regulatory environment. Christian Vollmuth, with his deep knowledge of the financial industry and extensive experience with regulators, is the perfect candidate for this task. I am certain his arrival will position Solactive to meet the coming regulatory challenges.”

Christian Vollmuth, Chief Risk Officer at Solactive AG, commented: “I am very excited to be joining Solactive at such an interesting stage of the company’s development, where it is not only embracing the potential of a rapidly growing market, but also determining the course of the industry with its business model. I look forward to developing a team able to competently address the regulatory advantages and risks such innovative companies face.”

Before joining Solactive, Christian Vollmuth worked at the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV) for seven years, serving as Managing Director and head of the Association’s Berlin office. His responsibilities included overseeing all legal aspects and regulatory issues concerning the structured products industry in Germany and Europe. While working for the Association, Christian was a member of working groups at the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). Prior to this, Christian worked at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt for nine years, where he was Senior Counsel and Director in the Legal Department. Christian is admitted as a lawyer in Germany.