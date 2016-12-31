People Moves

Chou Chong will be based in Singapore and is to be in charge of managing Asian equity funds, with assets under management of €555m [1]. The investment approach targets a concentrated stock selection, based on proprietary valuations and focusing on growth stocks and small and mid caps. Chou will report to Stéphane Mauppin-Higashino, Head of Natixis Asset Management Asia.

Chou Chong spent most of his career at Aberdeen Asset Management. He started off in Singapore in 1994 as an analyst and fund manager on Asian equities and was then appointed Head of Australian equities in Sydney in 2001.

He subsequently became Head of Pan-European Equities and Head of Developed Markets ex-Asia in 2002, in London. In 2008, he returned to Singapore as Investment Director where he co-managed a team of 40 staff.

Chou holds a Master of Science in Accounting & Finance and a Master of Science in Information Systems from the London School of Economics (1991-1993). He also holds a CFA® certification (Chartered Financial Analyst).

The Natixis Asset Management Asia platform has 16 staff and aims to contribute to the development of Natixis Asset Management’s global expertise as a result of its research and investment management capabilities on Asian assets, particularly equity and credit.