According to BofA Merrill Lynch June Fund Manager Survey, net 84% of respondents indicate the US is the most overvalued region for equities, a new all-time high; investors find European equities (net 18%) and EM equities (net 48%) to be undervalued...
“Market vulnerability to profit weakness is very high,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist, “with investors’ perception of excess valuation coinciding with high global profit expectations.” Ronan Carr, European equity strategist, added that, “With the allocation to Eurozone equities still near historical highs the pause in performance may last a while longer.”
Next Finance , June 14
BofAML’s June Global Fund Manager Survey was conducted June 2-8; 210 panellists with $596bn AUM participated total. 180 participants with $513bn AUM responded to the Global FMS questions and 92 participants with $209bn AUM responded to the Regional FMS questions.
