According to BofA Merrill Lynch July Fund Manager Survey, average cash balance dips to 4.9% from 5.0% last month, still above the 10-year average of 4.5%; investors note they are overweight cash due to their bearish view on the markets (25%) and preference for cash over low-yielding assets (20%)
“Fund managers’ biggest fears are a shock coming from bond markets or central banks,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist “Too many investors see the Fed as a likely negative catalyst.”
Ronan Carr, European equity strategist, added that, “investors expect Eurozone inflation to rise and find monetary policy too stimulative, putting the ECB’s signalling powers to the test.”
Next Finance , July 21
Note: BofAML’s July Global Fund Manager Survey was conducted July 7-13; 207 panellists with $586bn AUM participated total. 179 participants with $525bn AUM responded to the Global FMS questions and 96 participants with $211bn AUM responded to the Regional FMS questions.
The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)
|News Feed
|Jobs & Internships
|Trainings