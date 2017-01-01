People Moves

Andreas Bernstorff has been appointed Head of ECM in Europe, Middle East and Africa at BNP Paribas, while Bénédicte Thibord and Phil Griffith have joined Exane BNP Paribas as Global Head of Corporate Access, and Deputy Head of Equity Sales respectively. All three started in January 2017.

Mr Bernstorff joins from Citigroup where he was most recently a senior Managing Director and Head of ECM for Germany, Austria and the Nordics. He joined Citi in 2007 and has also held senior ECM roles at Dresdner Kleinwort and Morgan Stanley. Mr Bernstorff brings more than 25 years’ experience. Ms Thibord joins from Kepler Cheuvreux where she was most recently global Head of SmartConnect. She joined Cheuvreux in 2008 and brings more than 18 years’ capital markets experience. Mr Griffith joins from Morgan Stanley where he spent the last 16 years, most recently as Head of Advisory Sales in Europe. He has also worked at UBS Investment Bank and brings almost 30 years’ experience in Capital Markets sales and leadership roles.

“We are delighted to welcome Andreas, Bénédicte and Phil to our business,” said Sophie Javary, Head of Corporate Finance EMEA at BNP Paribas and Vincent Rouviere, Head of Cash Equities at Exane BNP Paribas. “These major hires reinforce our commitment to building a top quality capital markets, advisory and execution platform. We have a leading Cash Equity platform in Exane BNP Paribas – currently ranked second by Extel for pan-European sector research – and BNP Paribas features regularly in the top ten for EMEA ECM issuances and in the top three for equity-linked in Dealogic’s league tables. We will continue to invest in our Equities businesses to ensure we deliver the highest quality of service to our clients.”

Commenting on Mr Bernstorff, Ms Javary added: “Andreas brings deep experience in capital markets and longstanding success in building relationships with corporate clients. These qualities, together with our Cash Equity capabilities and close collaboration with our in-house derivatives business, will be key to growing our market penetration across Europe”

Commenting on Ms Thibord and Mr Griffith, Mr Rouviere added: “Bénédicte and Phil are experienced professionals with excellent track records of success. Ahead of the introduction of MiFID II, their appointments further enhance the quality of our access, execution, research and sales franchises.”

Mr Bernstorff succeeds Thierry Olive, who will take on new responsibilities in Investment Banking within the BNP Paribas Group in Asia. Ms Javary added: “I would also like to thank Thierry for the energy, drive and vision during his stewardship of the ECM platform and wish him great success in his new position.”

BNP Paribas’ ECM activity sits alongside M&A advisory to form the Corporate Finance EMEA department, acting as a centre of excellence. Corporate Finance EMEA consolidates its expertise to serve BNP Paribas Group clients, providing them with best-in-class advice for their most complex and strategic transactions. Corporate Finance EMEA is a part of the bank’s Corporate Clients Financing and Advisory (CCFA) division, which also includes the coverage of the corporate clients, complemented by specialist Industry Groups and Financing Solutions.