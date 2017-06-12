Euronext today welcomed Antalis International, the European leader distributor of Papers, Packaging products, and Visual Communication materials, to compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris.

Antalis not only distributes a wide selection of papers used in printing and business communications, it also offers packaging products and solutions used to protect goods during storage and transportation. The company also sells a range of visual communication materials (posters, advertising campaigns and interior decoration of spaces of professional and private spaces). Present in 43 countries in Europe, Latin America, Southern Africa and Asia-Pacific, the group serves 130,000 printers and corporate clients through 118 distribution centres.

Antalis was admitted to trading on 12 June 2017 by the direct listing of 71,000,000 shares. The technical reference price was set at €3 per share. The company’s market capitalisation on the day of listing was around €213 million.

Antalis CEO Hervé Poncin said “The listing of Antalis International on Euronext Paris is a milestone for our group, boosting our visibility and our image. It will help us continue to strengthen our company’s existing positions, particularly in our strategic Packaging and Visual Communications business sectors.”