The offering took place through the new Luxembourg Reserved Alternative Investment Fund, AFE, building on AnaCap’s long track record investing in portfolios of performing and non-performing debt across Europe.

Justin Sulger, Head of Credit Investments at AnaCap Financial Partners LLP commented: “AnaCap has been able to complete this transaction thanks to its long-standing track record in the European debt purchase sector. Another valuable component to AFE is access to Minerva, AnaCap’s proprietary intelligence gathering platform, created to support origination, pricing, dynamic information flow and servicing strategies across geographies and asset types. AnaCap’s extensive reputation as a financial services specialist, having invested in debt portfolios across nine different European countries over the past eight years as well as its unique track record building businesses in the regulated financial services sector, will continue to underpin its credit investment activities going forward.”