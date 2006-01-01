|http://www.next-finance.net/en
|
Innovation
Amundi ETF continues to innovate with the launch of the first [1] European Equity Multi Factor Market Neutral ETF. Available on Euronext Paris, it will also be listed on the main European stock exchanges in the coming weeks.
Article also available in : English | français
This new UCITS European Equity Multi-Factor Market Neutral ETF means investors can now capture the long-term potential of factor risk premia without being exposed to the direction of European equity markets.
The underlying index, the iSTOXX Europe Multi-Factor Market Neutral strategy index [2] is based on:
Fannie Wurtz, Managing Director at Amundi ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta, said: “In today’s low yield environment, investors are on the lookout for new ways to generate return and diversify their portfolios. We’re proud to be the first in Europe to offer a cost-efficient all-in-one European Equity Multi Factor Market Neutral UCITS ETF with 0.55% on-going charges [4].This new ETF shows our ongoing determination to give investors transparent and effective investment solutions.”
Next Finance , November 15
Article also available in : English | français
[1] At launch date
[2] For further information on the index methodology please refer to https://www.stoxx.com/indices, where more information on the factor definition is also available (Carry: level and sustainability of shareholders’ payout / Low risk: low volatility / Momentum: strong recent performance / Size: low market capitalization / Value: stocks that trade for less than their intrinsic values / Quality: stocks with solid financial background)
[3] For further information on the index methodology please refer to https://www.stoxx.com/indices, where more information on the factor definition is also available (Carry: level and sustainability of shareholders’ payout / Low risk: low volatility / Momentum: strong recent performance / Size: low market capitalization / Value: stocks that trade for less than their intrinsic values / Quality: stocks with solid financial background)
[4] Ongoing charges - annual, all taxes included. For Amundi ETF funds, the ongoing charges, as disclosed in the KIID, correspond to the Total Expense Ratio. The ongoing charges represent the charges taken from the fund over a year. When the fund has not closed its accounts for the first time, the ongoing charges are estimated. Transaction cost and commissions may occur when trading ETFs.
Using its expertise in systematic asset management, in 2013, Ossiam has set up an ETF offering a long only exposure to a risk weighted enhanced commodity index, based on S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index constituents, excluding (...)
|News Feed
|Jobs & Internships
|Trainings