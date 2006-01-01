Innovation

This new UCITS European Equity Multi-Factor Market Neutral ETF means investors can now capture the long-term potential of factor risk premia without being exposed to the direction of European equity markets.

The underlying index, the iSTOXX Europe Multi-Factor Market Neutral strategy index [2] is based on:

a “long” exposure into the iSTOXX Europe Multi Factor strategy index (Net Return), made of 6 factors (carry, low risk, momentum, size, value and quality [3])

a “short” position against the STOXX Europe 600 Futures Roll EUR Excess Return index to achieve the market neutral stance.

Fannie Wurtz, Managing Director at Amundi ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta, said: “In today’s low yield environment, investors are on the lookout for new ways to generate return and diversify their portfolios. We’re proud to be the first in Europe to offer a cost-efficient all-in-one European Equity Multi Factor Market Neutral UCITS ETF with 0.55% on-going charges [4].This new ETF shows our ongoing determination to give investors transparent and effective investment solutions.”