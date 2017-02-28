Amundi ETF attracted more than €2.2 billion net inflows since the start of the year, representing over 10% of total European market net new assets, and positioning itself as 3rd ETF provider in Europe in terms of flows [ 1 ].

Fannie Wurtz, Managing Director of the Amundi ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta business line, commented: “Having achieved the record result of over €4 billion net new assets in 2016, Amundi ETF is sustaining this positive trend, now positioning ourselves as the number three in Europe in terms of YTD flows. Investors choose Amundi ETF as it offers them a full choice of price-competitive and innovative solutions for the different market challenges posed by the fast-changing current economic environment ”

