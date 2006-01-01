World’s Largest Insurance Company Aligns with World’s Newest Insurance Company

Lemonade, the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, today announced a strategic investment by Allianz, the world’s largest insurance company.

"Allianz is committed to staying at the cutting edge of insurance," said Solmaz Altin, Chief Digital Officer at Allianz SE. "We follow the insurtech space closely and globally, and have seen nothing to match Lemonade in terms of technology, user experience and business model innovation. We’re thrilled to become a stakeholder in Lemonade, and will do what we can to accelerate their rapid expansion throughout the US and beyond."

"Allianz is rightly regarded as one of the most forward thinking companies in our industry," said Daniel Schreiber, cofounder and CEO at Lemonade. "Despite their unparalleled reach and resources, Allianz has no competitive business with Lemonade, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with them in the years to come."

Details of the investment have not been disclosed.