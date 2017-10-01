People Moves

Alexandre joins Unigestion following a decade at Lombard Odier, where he was most recently Head of Systematic Equities & Alternatives. Prior to this role, Alexandre was Head of Smart Beta Solutions at the firm as well as an Equity Fund Manager. Before joining Lombard Odier in 2007, he spent three years as a Quantitative Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Union Bancaire Privée, and four years as a Portfolio Manager for balanced mandates at BNP Paribas.

Based in Geneva, Alexandre will lead the firm’s equity portfolio construction reporting to Unigestion’s Head of Equities, Alexei Jourovski.

Alexei Jourovski, Head of Equities, said: “Alexandre’s expertise and investment philosophy mirrors Unigestion’s DNA and culture. He has a wealth of experience in managing risk-based investment strategies as well as factor-based equity solutions. We are delighted to have him on board as his investment knowledge and style will undoubtedly add huge value to both our existing and future clients.”

Alexandre Déruaz, Head of Portfolio Construction, said: “Unigestion is renowned for providing innovative, risk-managed equities solutions for clients across the world. I am delighted to be joining a team that shares in my investment thinking and one that is always looking to adapt in line with what its clients need.”