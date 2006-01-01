Net New Assets (NNA) during the month amounted to EUR9.5bn, a level comparable to the first months of the year. Total Assets under Management are up 12% vs. the end of 2016, reaching EUR579bn, and including a positive market impact of 3%. Emerging Market and European equities benefited from a more risk on environment.
Smart Beta ETFs confirmed their positive trend, gathering EUR783M of NNA. Income generating ETF flows halted with -EUR88M of outflows, whereas Value ETFs were back in positive territory with substantial inflows of EUR803M.
Inflation-linked ETFs saw more outflows as the sentiment on inflation has tapered out for now.
Lyxor Research , June 14
The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)
