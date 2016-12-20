Euronext announces that it is in exclusive talks with London Stock Exchange Group plc (“LSEG”) and LCH.Clearnet Group Limited (“LCH.Clearnet Group”) in relation to a potential acquisition of LCH.Clearnet SA (“Clearnet”), a subsidiary of LCH.Clearnet Group.

At this stage, there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction, or as to the terms on which a transaction, if any, might be agreed.

Any transaction would be conditional on the successful closing of the merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse AG and other conditions.

A further announcement will be made in due course.