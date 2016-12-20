›  News  ›  Dépêche 
Euronext in exclusive talks to potentially acquire LCH.Clearnet SA

mardi 20 décembre 2016

Euronext announces that it is in exclusive talks with London Stock Exchange Group plc (“LSEG”) and LCH.Clearnet Group Limited (“LCH.Clearnet Group”) in relation to a potential acquisition of LCH.Clearnet SA (“Clearnet”), a subsidiary of LCH.Clearnet Group.

At this stage, there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction, or as to the terms on which a transaction, if any, might be agreed.

Any transaction would be conditional on the successful closing of the merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse AG and other conditions.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

