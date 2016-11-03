Commenting on today’s High Court Judgement that Parliament must be consulted before Article 50 is triggered, Martin Arnold, Director – FX & Macro Strategist at ETF Securities said : “Today’s High Court judgement is likely to give fresh impetus to the Pound, as the ruling takes the decision about triggering Article 50 out of the government’s hand. Optimism from investors is stemming from the fact that the UK Parliament will attempt to steer the UK further away from the ‘hard Brexit’ stance of the Conservative government, which will be less damaging for the UK economy. Volatility is likely to remain a feature for currency markets, with an appeal by the government likely. The Pound jumped over 1% against the dollar but has since pared some gains.”